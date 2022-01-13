Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 41,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 29,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.