Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

