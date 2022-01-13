TouchCon Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $47,791.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00391489 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008566 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.45 or 0.01302964 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003501 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

