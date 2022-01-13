Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 96 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $242.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.27 and its 200 day moving average is $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

