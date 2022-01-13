Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

