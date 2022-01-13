Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 6,385 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PII opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

