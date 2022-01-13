Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 738.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

SDAC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

