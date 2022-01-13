TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.50. TORM shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,520 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -340.62.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
