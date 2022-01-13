TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.50. TORM shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,520 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -340.62.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.