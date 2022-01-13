Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $11.38. Titan International shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 61 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.91 million, a PE ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.