Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $93.38 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 3.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in NVR were worth $93,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $111.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5,678.56. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,530.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,202.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,950.62 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

