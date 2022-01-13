Throne (THN) Market Cap Hits $173.86 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $173.86 million and $1.05 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,534,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

