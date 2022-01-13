ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

TDUP opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

