Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

