Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 158,020 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 158,020 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 404.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

TGP stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

