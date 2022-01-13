Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,169,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

