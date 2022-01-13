Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $471,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 88.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

ENIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

