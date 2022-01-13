Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Boosted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for about 6.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 2.27% of Thor Industries worth $154,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.59. 4,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,288. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

