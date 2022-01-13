Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.67.

TRI opened at C$140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

