TheStreet Upgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to B

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.