The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.