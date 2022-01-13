The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $157.73. 287,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,620,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $286.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

