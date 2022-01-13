The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.97) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.97) to GBX 1,200 ($16.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,268 ($17.21).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,086.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,126.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.24.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

