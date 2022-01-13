The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

