The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.84.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $225.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.