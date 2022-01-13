The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

STKS stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $416.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

