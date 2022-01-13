The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.91.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

