The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.16.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,551. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

