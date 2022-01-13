The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.04 ($10.27).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

