The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.88 million and the highest is $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.