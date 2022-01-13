The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

