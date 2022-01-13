The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SRV opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

