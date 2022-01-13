The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 105.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $158,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

