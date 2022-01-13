The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE BK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,653. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $63.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

