Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

