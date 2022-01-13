Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,078.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tesla hit a milestone in third-quarter 2021, with gross auto margins attaining a record high. The company has also started making progress at ramping up volumes of Models S and X. With China being the biggest electric vehicle (EV) market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects. In addition to increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. However, the company’s high research and development (R&D) and operating costs raise concerns. Further, Tesla is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. Amid the supply chain woes, Tesla has been pushing the production and delivery timelines for its vehicles, which is acting as a spoiler. Thus, Tesla is viewed as a cautious bet right now.”

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.94.

TSLA opened at $1,106.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.36. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.