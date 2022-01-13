Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.21) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 288.57 ($3.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.84. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The stock has a market cap of £22.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

