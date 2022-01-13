Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

TRNO opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

