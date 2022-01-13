Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ternium by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.