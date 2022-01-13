Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Shares of TER stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

