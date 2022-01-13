Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Tops $54.74 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $32.14 or 0.00073218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $54.74 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.