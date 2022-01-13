Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.