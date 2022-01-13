Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.14 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

