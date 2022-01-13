Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 75,000 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

