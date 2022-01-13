Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 10,575 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

