Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 30,100 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

