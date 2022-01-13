Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $67.90 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.97.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.