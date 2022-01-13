Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 37,515 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.12. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.