TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.