TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

