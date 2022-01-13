TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,324 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

